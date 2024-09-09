ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $117.29

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.29, but opened at $122.64. ARM shares last traded at $121.51, with a volume of 1,106,610 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion and a PE ratio of 124.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. ARM's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. NCP Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ARM by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $922,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

