ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1,048.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,918 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.19% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $42.79. 940,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

