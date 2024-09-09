Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $110.05 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.51109 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 995 active market(s) with $106,783,440.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

