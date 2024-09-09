Apu Apustaja 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.18 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00017498 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,993,542.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

