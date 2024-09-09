Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Insider Purchases £40,032 in Stock

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £40,032 ($52,639.05).

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

Shares of APAX opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Monday. Apax Global Alpha has a one year low of GBX 132.93 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £712.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,611.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,222.22%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.