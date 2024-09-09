Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,895.71 ($24.93).

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($33.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.35) to GBX 1,850 ($24.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,668.50 ($21.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,937.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,777.12, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,425 ($31.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 4,406.78%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

