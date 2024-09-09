Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,728.82 or 0.04785275 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $26,378.77 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 14,101 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)”

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

