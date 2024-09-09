Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $126.41

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

