Analysts Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $67.86

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Robert Half by 182.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

