American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

