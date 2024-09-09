Ameren Co. (AEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.
Ameren Stock Down 0.7 %
AEE stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $84.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
