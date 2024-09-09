Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.49.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.38. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 22,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 370,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 246,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 60,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.