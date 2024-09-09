AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 6.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. 11,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

AlTi Global Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $552.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,743 shares of company stock worth $246,572 and sold 175,056 shares worth $717,784. Corporate insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.