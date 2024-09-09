Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 16,793 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.47. 2,388,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,171. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

