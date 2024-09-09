Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

ALRM opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

