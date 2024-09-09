AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.20.

AVAV opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

