Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Insiders have bought a total of 62,435 shares of company stock worth $613,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

AAV opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.21. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.524838 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

