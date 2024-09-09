Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $563.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

