Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.050-7.050 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASO opened at $53.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
