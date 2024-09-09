ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 144,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

