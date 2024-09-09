Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 23,053 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,036,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,289,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.24 per share, for a total transaction of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

Appian Stock Up 0.1 %

APPN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 325,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Appian by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

