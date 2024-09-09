55,561 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,641 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 435,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions
In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock valued at $285,547,265. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
