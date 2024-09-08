Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 6.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $143,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $320.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.71. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

