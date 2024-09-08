Ycg LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ycg LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 82,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

