Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

