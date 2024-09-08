Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
