Worldcoin Trading Down 8% This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $573.33 million and $63.04 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,720,011 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

