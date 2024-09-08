World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Position Cut by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in World Kinect by 29.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,526. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. World Kinect’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

