Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

