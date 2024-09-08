Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,447 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 496.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.31. 755,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,527. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

