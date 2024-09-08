Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 127,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 69.7% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $4,105,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

