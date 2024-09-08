Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,220,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.