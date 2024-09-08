Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 5th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

