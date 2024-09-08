W Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.9% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

VIG stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

