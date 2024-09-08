Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VIST opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Vista Energy has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.