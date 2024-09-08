Verge Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $55.64 million and $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00554724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00112234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00315206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00081127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

