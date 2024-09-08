Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,707 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,735. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.