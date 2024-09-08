Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VUG traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.62. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

