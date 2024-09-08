Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6,005.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $410,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

