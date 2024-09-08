Umpqua Bank Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Umpqua Bank trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,307 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 102,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 766,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 190,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

