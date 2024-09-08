Umpqua Bank Has $640,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.26 and its 200-day moving average is $302.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.