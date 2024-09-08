UBS Group Cuts Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $14.00

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finance of America Companies Trading Up 5.9 %

FOA opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

About Finance of America Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

