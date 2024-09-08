U.S. Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

USAU opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.