U.S. Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
USAU opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.06.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.