tru Independence LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

