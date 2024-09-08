tru Independence LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 4.41% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HISF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of HISF opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

