Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

