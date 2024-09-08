Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 1,420 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 144.7% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 70,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.93. 381,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.