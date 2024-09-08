TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 156.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 1,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.