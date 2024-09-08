Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $50.24. Approximately 104,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 76,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

