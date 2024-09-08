Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $159.85 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00008947 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.60 billion and approximately $159.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.51 or 0.99810629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,567,196 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,542,766.9864435 with 2,532,716,289.7870364 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.70427521 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $152,977,132.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.