Tezos Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $618.51 million and $12.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,712,801 coins and its circulating supply is 999,179,722 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

